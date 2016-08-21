BBC Sport - Rio Olympics 2016: Mo Farah wins 5,000m to complete 'double double'
Advent calendar: Farah completes 'double double'
Great Britain's Mo Farah wins his fourth Olympic gold medal to become only the second man in history to retain the 5,000m and 10,000m titles.
