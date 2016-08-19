BBC Sport - Rio Olympics 2016: GB women win historic first hockey gold
Advent calendar: Great Britain win hockey gold
- From the section Olympics
Look back as Great Britain's women win their first Olympic hockey gold medal by beating the Netherlands in a dramatic penalty shootout.
You can find out how to get (back) into hockey with our special guide.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired