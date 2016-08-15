BBC Sport - Rio 2016 Olympics: Magnificent Andy Murray takes gold
Magnificent Murray defends Olympic title
Watch the moment Britain's Andy Murray becomes the first player to win two Olympic singles titles, with a four-set victory against Juan Martin del Potro.
