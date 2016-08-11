BBC Sport - Rio Olympics 2016: GB's Justin Rose hits first Olympic hole-in-one
Advent calendar: Rose hits first Olympic hole-in-one
- From the section Olympics
Justin Rose makes the first hole-in-one in Olympic history on the par-three fourth in Rio.
