BBC Sport - Rio 2016 Olympics: Adam Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold

Peaty smashes world record for GB's first gold

Adam Peaty wins Team GB's first medal of the Rio 2016 Olympics as he takes 100m breaststroke gold in a world record time of 57.13 seconds.

