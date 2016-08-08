BBC Sport - Rio 2016 Olympics: Adam Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold
Peaty smashes world record for GB's first gold
- From the section Olympics
Adam Peaty wins Team GB's first medal of the Rio 2016 Olympics as he takes 100m breaststroke gold in a world record time of 57.13 seconds.
