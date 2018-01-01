Motorbikes

Football's Che Guevara? Behind the enigma of GuardiolaFootball
Davies edges out Rea in Aragon race
World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has to settle for second place in race two in Aragon as Chaz Davies secures a narrow win.
Glenn Irwin finishes second while fellow NI rider Michael Laverty comes in third in British Superbikes race two on Sunday.
Triple World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea secures his second win of the 2018 season by taking victory in race one at Aragon.
Lincolnshire rider Gary Johnson will be back on the North West 200 grid in May after missing last year's event.
British Superbikes
World Superbikes
NW 200
8-14 May
Isle of Man TT
28 May - 10 June
North West 200 record holder Alastair Seeley says he is hungry for more wins as he prepares a three-pronged attack in 2018.
Jonathan Rea says a "fear of not being the guy they all have to catch" motivates him as he targets a fourth World Superbike title.
In the latest 'At Home With...', Colin Murray travels to the Isle of Man to visit the man who has won three World Superbike titles in a row but still doesn't have a motorcycle licence.
With North West 200 racing starting on Thursday, seven-time world champion Carl Fogarty explains why riders risk their lives to race at 200mph.