BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Conlan pleased with NI boxers on Gold Coast
Conlan pleased with NI boxers at Games
- From the section Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland boxing coach John Conlan says he is "really happy" after eight out 12 fighters won medals at the Commonwealth Games.
Michaela Walsh, Aidan Walsh, Brendan Irvine, Kurt Walker, Kristina O'Hara and Carly McNaul secured silver while Steven Donnelly and James McGivern won bronze medals.
Conlan believed Michaela Walsh was unfortunate not to win gold in the women's featherweight final.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired