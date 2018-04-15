BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Conlan pleased with NI boxers on Gold Coast

Conlan pleased with NI boxers at Games

Northern Ireland boxing coach John Conlan says he is "really happy" after eight out 12 fighters won medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Michaela Walsh, Aidan Walsh, Brendan Irvine, Kurt Walker, Kristina O'Hara and Carly McNaul secured silver while Steven Donnelly and James McGivern won bronze medals.

Conlan believed Michaela Walsh was unfortunate not to win gold in the women's featherweight final.

