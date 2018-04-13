BBC Sport - Michael Johnson urges the IAAF to take action on Leon Reid's eligibility appeal

Johnson urges IAAF to take action on Reid eligibility appeal

Four time Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson is calling on the IAAF to make a decision on Leon Reid's request to represent Ireland in international athletics.

Reid, who won silver for Northern Ireland in the 200m at Gold Coast 2018, is currently unable to race at the European Championships in August after his application to switch allegiance from Great Britain to Ireland stalled.

Reid, 23, is still waiting for a response from the athletics governing body after outlining his case in an open letter.

"I would hope they would take a look at this and do something about it and get him the opportunity to make a legitimate allegiance transfer so that he has a country to run for," said Johnson.

Top videos

Video

Johnson urges IAAF to take action on Reid eligibility appeal

Video

How Johnson-Thompson won gold and Emerson took bronze

Video

Homophobia is massive in sport - Daley

Video

Reid wins Scotland's first diving gold

Video

Daley & Goodfellow win 10m diving gold ahead of England team-mates

Video

Highlights: England shock Canada to reach basketball final

Video

'He's slipped on his own sweat'

Video

Elis James fancies a 1-0 win for Swansea in predictions

Video

Watch New Zealand diver get it badly wrong

Video

She's behind you! Kiwi nips in for cheeky try

Video

Dominant Semenya wins 800m gold

Video

What a finish! Canada's Hughes suffers medal heartbreak

Video

England's 4x400m defence ends on first bend

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired