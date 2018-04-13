Four time Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson is calling on the IAAF to make a decision on Leon Reid's request to represent Ireland in international athletics.

Reid, who won silver for Northern Ireland in the 200m at Gold Coast 2018, is currently unable to race at the European Championships in August after his application to switch allegiance from Great Britain to Ireland stalled.

Reid, 23, is still waiting for a response from the athletics governing body after outlining his case in an open letter.

"I would hope they would take a look at this and do something about it and get him the opportunity to make a legitimate allegiance transfer so that he has a country to run for," said Johnson.