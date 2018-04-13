BBC Sport - I won't let it slip through my fingers again - Michaela Walsh
I won't let it slip through my fingers again - Michaela Walsh
- From the section Northern Ireland
Michaela Walsh is determined to return home to Northern Ireland with a Commonwealth gold medal after missing out on the prize in 2014.
Walsh is through to the featherweight final after a split decision win over Alexis Pritchard of New Zealand and will aim to improve on the silver medal she won in Glasgow after losing to Nicola Adams in the final four years ago.
"This is what I've dreamed of for four years. This is like my Olympic final and I'm not leaving here without a gold medal," said Walsh.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired