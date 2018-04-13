BBC Sport - I won't let it slip through my fingers again - Michaela Walsh

Michaela Walsh is determined to return home to Northern Ireland with a Commonwealth gold medal after missing out on the prize in 2014.

Walsh is through to the featherweight final after a split decision win over Alexis Pritchard of New Zealand and will aim to improve on the silver medal she won in Glasgow after losing to Nicola Adams in the final four years ago.

"This is what I've dreamed of for four years. This is like my Olympic final and I'm not leaving here without a gold medal," said Walsh.

