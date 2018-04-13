BBC Sport - Sarah McDaid encouraged by rare NI wrestling success

McDaid encouraged by rare NI wrestling success

Sarah McDaid says she will take comfort from her sole success in the women's 57kg freestyle wrestling at the Commonwealth Games.

McDaid beat Noellancia Genave of Mauritius in the group stages to register Northern Ireland's first wrestling victory since Ivan Weir's bronze medal win in 1978 but it was not enough to reach the semi-finals.

"I'm hungry, I'm going to come back and I'm going to get a medal," said McDaid.

