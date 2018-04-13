BBC Sport - I might give it to my granny - James McGivern disappointed with bronze

I might give it to granny - McGivern disappointed with bronze

Northern Ireland boxer James McGivern says his bronze medal means nothing to him after a narrow semi-final defeat to India's Manish Kaushik at the Commonwealth Games.

"I'm sorry for saying this but it means nothing to me, there only is one colour that means anything to me," said McGivern, who will now switch his focus to the 2020 Olympics.

"It will probably go somewhere in the house - I might give it to my granny or someone."

