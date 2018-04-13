BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: It would mean the world - Brendan Irvine targets gold

It would mean the world - Irvine targets gold

Brendan Irvine says it would 'mean the world' to him to win a gold medal on his first appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

The Belfast boxer defeated Scotland’s Reece McFadden 4-1 in their semi-final and will fight Gaurav Solanki of India in the final on Saturday.

