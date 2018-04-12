North West 200: Gary Johnson returning for 2018 event

Gary Johnson raced for the RAF/Briggs Kawasaki team in the 2017 Macau Grand Prix

Lincolnshire rider Gary Johnson will be back on the North West 200 grid in May after missing last year's event because his bikes were not prepared in time.

Johnson will compete for the RAF/Briggs Kawasaki team on a pair of ZX10RRs in the Superbike and Superstock races.

He will also race on his own 675cc Triumph in the Supersport events.

"I've made the podium a few times on the 600s and stockers and I will have bikes this year that will be strong in all the classes," said Johnson.

Johnson forged the alliance with Lee Hardy's Kawasaki squad, which also runs Jake Dixon in the BSB series, after riding for the team in last year's Macau Grand Prix.

"I've led a lot of races at the North West 200 over the years and had some bad luck too," added the 37-year-old double Supersport TT winner.

"I am fit and ready to go with all the pressure off me now that I have a good team behind me."