Bruce Anstey poised to miss 2018 road racing season because of illness

Bruce Anstey celebrates a victory in the 2017 Ulster Grand Prix with his wife Annie

New Zealander Bruce Anstey is highly unlikely to compete in the 2018 road racing season as he battles a serious illness.

The 48-year-old, whose impressive career includes 13 Isle of Man TT wins, has "multiple tumours in his lungs and a tumour on his spine".

He wife Annie added on Facebook that Anstey also has a "blood clot on the lung just to kick him while he's down".

"He is waiting for a treatment plan and should be starting it very soon."

"I doubt very much Bruce will see any racing this year, but we won't rule that out lol!," she said.