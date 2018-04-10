BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: NI netballers Caroline O'Hanlon and Neamh Woods celebrate first victory
NI netballers celebrate first Games victory
Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland's netball team celebrate their first victory of the Commonwealth Games, a 49-39 win over Barbados, with another tough match against Fiji next up for the team.
BBC Sport NI's Nigel Ringland spoke to Caroline O'Hanlon and Neamh Woods following the match.
