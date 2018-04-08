Cookstown 100: William Dunlop among entries for Irish road race season opener

Dunlop will start as one of the favourites for success over the Orritor circuit

William Dunlop is among the entries for the Cookstown 100, the first Irish road race of the 2018 season on 27-28 April.

Dunlop will campaign Yamaha machinery in the Supersport 600 and Open classes but faces stiff competition from an array of top road racing talent.

Last year's man of the meeting Derek McGee, Derek Sheils, James Cowton, Adam McLean and Michael Sweeney all compete.

Guy Martin will take in the classic event on his own 750 BSA Rocket three as part of a 19-race programme.

Sheils won the Feature and Open races at the meeting in both 2016 and 2017 while Mullingar McGee secured an impressive five second places last year.

Twelve months ago Dunlop won Supersport 600cc race one, with McLean taking his first win in that class in race two.

Paul Jordan, Shaun Anderson and Dominic Herbertson are among the other notable entrants, while a list of 41 newcomers includes rising English star Davey Todd and former New Zealand 600cc champion Daniel Mettam.

Mettam, 21, recently finished third in the New Zealand Superbike championships.