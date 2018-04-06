BBC Sport - Commonwealth Catch-Up - Day Two
Commonwealth Catch-Up - Day Two
- From the section Northern Ireland
Rich Hinds and John Kerr look back on Northern Ireland's fortunes on day two of the Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Ballymena boxer Steven Donnelly won his opening bout while there were impressive performances in the pool.
BBC Sport NI reporter Nigel Ringland discusses the Gold Coast action and looks ahead to day three.
