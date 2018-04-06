BBC Sport - Ken Brown's magic tip to improve the rhythm of your golf swing

Ken Brown's magic tip to improve your swing

Are you feeling inspired watching the Masters and want to improve your game? Here BBC Golf commentator Ken Brown offers a classic 'Ken on the course' gem to help your swing. Watch more from Ken and Rory McIlroy on how to find perfect your golf swing in this BBC iWonder guide.

BBC Golf: Follow all the action from the Masters

Top videos

Video

Ken Brown's magic tip to improve your swing

Video

Sibling rivalry, weightlifting chaos & sizzling netball - best of day 2

Video

Man City were offered Pogba & Mkhitaryan - Guardiola

Video

Watch: Weightlifter's hilarious sprint for the stage

Video

Archibald wins pursuit gold for Scotland

Video

Cameroon boxer showcases fancy footwork

Video

Did you tamper with the ball? Fun & games at the bowls

Video

Weightlifter Evans wins Wales' first gold of Games

Video

England win silver in women's team gymnastics

Video

Chad le Clos wins 50m butterfly gold

Video

Vasey wins 50m breaststroke gold

Video

Highlights: England hammer Wales 5-1

Video

Sergio Garcia's nightmare 13 at the Masters

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired