BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 'We have warrior DNA' - Northern Ireland Women's boxers expect success

'We have warrior DNA' - NI Women's boxers expect success

The race is on to deliver Northern Ireland's first gold medal in women's boxing at Gold Coast 2018.

Michaela Walsh and Alanna Audrey-Murphy both took home medals from Glasgow 2014 when women's boxing made its Commonwealth Games debut and Walsh will return this year along with Kristina O'Hara, Alana Nihell and Carly McNaul.

"I expect nothing less than a gold medal. All this hard training that the whole team has been putting in, I expect gold medals for everybody," said light flyweight O'Hara.

Top videos

Video

'We have warrior DNA' - NI Women's boxers expect success

Video

'That's so tough to call' - should Wales be ahead against England?

Video

Sibling rivalry, weightlifting chaos & sizzling netball - best of day 2

Video

Man City were offered Pogba & Mkhitaryan - Guardiola

Video

Watch: Weightlifter's hilarious sprint for the stage

Video

Archibald wins pursuit gold for Scotland

Video

Cameroon boxer showcases fancy footwork

Video

Did you tamper with the ball? Fun & games at the bowls

Video

Weightlifter Evans wins Wales' first gold of Games

Video

England win silver in women's team gymnastics

Video

Chad le Clos wins 50m butterfly gold

Video

Vasey wins 50m breaststroke gold

Video

Highlights: England hammer Wales 5-1

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired