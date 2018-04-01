BBC Sport - McGleenan disappointed with Breffni defeat in final
McGleenan disappointed with Breffni defeat in final
- From the section Northern Ireland
Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan says a poor finish to the Division Two decider led to their 4-16 to 4-12 defeat by Roscommon at Croke Park.
McGleenan also provided an update on Dara McVeety's injury ahead of their Ulster SFC opener against Donegal on 13 May.
Cavan and Roscommon had already secured promotion to Division One before Sunday's final.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired