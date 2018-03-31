British Superbikes: Irwin injured in practice session crash

Glenn Irwin finished 12th in last year's British Superbike Championship

Carrickfergus rider Glenn Irwin will miss the opening round of the British Superbike Championship after being injured in an accident during practice.

The 28-year-old Ducati man crashed in wet conditions towards the end of the first free practice session at Donington Park.

Irwin was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham after sustaining neck and back injuries.

On Twitter, the rider said he was OK and would be back as soon as possible.

Irwin was embarking on his third British Superbikes season, having finished 12th in 2016 and 2017.

He missed two rounds of last year's championship after sustaining arm injuries in a crash in a BSB meeting at Knockhill in Scotland.

Irwin won the main Superbike race at last year's North West and in September achieved his maiden BSB victory at Silverstone.