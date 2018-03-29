BBC Sport - 'I've had everything taken away from me' - Ryan Burnett

'I've had everything taken away from me' - Burnett

Ryan Burnett says his experience of homelessness continues to motivate him as he prepares to defend his WBA bantamweight title on Saturday.

Burnett will face Yonfrez Parejo on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's bout against Joseph Parker at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

"When you hit that far down you really appreciate absolutely everything that's happening to you and you don't take anything for granted," said Burnett.

