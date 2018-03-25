BBC Sport - Football League: Bonner disappointment as Donegal go down
Bonner disappointment as Donegal go down
- From the section Northern Ireland
Donegal boss Declan Bonner says he is bitterly disappointed with his team's relegation from Division One after the 0-13 to 0-13 draw against Mayo.
The Ulster side were on course to retain their top-flight status before a late Kevin McLoughlin's point gave Mayo the draw which saw them stay up.
