BBC Sport - Football League: Faulkner delighted as Cavan clinch promotion
- From the section Northern Ireland
Cavan defender Padraig Faulkner is pleased with the Breffni team's immediate return to Division One thanks to a 0-17 to 2-10 win over Tipperary.
Conor Madden's point deep into added time clinched a victory at Breffni Park which sees Mattie McGleenan’s side return to top-flight football after one season in Division Two.
Cavan will go up against Roscommon next weekend in the Division Two final.
