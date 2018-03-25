BBC Sport - Football League: Relegation a huge blow for Derry - McErlain
Relegation a huge blow for Derry - McErlain
- From the section Northern Ireland
Derry boss Damian McErlain reveals his frustration after a 3-11 to 2-12 defeat by Sligo sees the Oak Leafers relegated to Division Four.
Offaly's win over Westmeath meant it was a shootout between Sligo and Derry to stay in the Division Three.
Conor McAtamney and Shane McGuigan netted for Derry but Sligo won it with three second-half goals.
