Derry boss Damian McErlain reveals his frustration after a 3-11 to 2-12 defeat by Sligo sees the Oak Leafers relegated to Division Four.

Offaly's win over Westmeath meant it was a shootout between Sligo and Derry to stay in the Division Three.

Conor McAtamney and Shane McGuigan netted for Derry but Sligo won it with three second-half goals.