Holy Trinity Cookstown win the MacLarnon Cup by defeating St Eunan's Letterkenny 2-08 to 0-13 after extra-time in the replay at Celtic Park.

Tiernan Mackle hit Cookstown's first-half goal and Shane Murphy added a penalty in the second half.

St Eunan's fought back to force extra-time, but Oran Mulgrew's late score secured Holy Trinity's victory.