Michael Dunlop says he will have a competitive Superbike package at the Isle of Man TT despite splitting with Hawk Suzuki last week.

Dunlop will ride a PTR run Supersport machine, as well as competing on his own Superstock bike at the International road races and is still looking for a Superbike ride.

John McGuinness, a 23-time race winner, will ride a Michael Dunlop Racing prepared Honda in the Supersport class at the Isle of Man.

