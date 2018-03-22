BBC Sport - Dunlop's record lap changed my view of him - McGuinness
Dunlop's record lap changed my view of him - McGuinness
John McGuinness says he sees Michael Dunlop in a different light after the Northern Irishman's record breaking lap around the Isle of Man TT in 2016.
McGuinness, who is recovering from a season-ending accident at last year's North West 200, is set to ride a Michael Dunlop Racing prepared Honda machine in the Supersport class at the TT.
