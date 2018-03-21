BBC Sport - Belfast's Karl Moore aims to emulate hero Conor McGregor
Belfast's Moore aims to emulate Conor McGregor
Belfast's Karl Moore aims to emulate Conor McGregor by becoming the second ever two-division world champion in Cage Warriors.
The current light-heavyweight title holder steps up in weight to face Mauro Cerilli at the O2 in London, hoping to secure the heavyweight belt and catch the eye of the UFC.
