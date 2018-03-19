BBC Sport - North West 200: Adam McLean out to make impact in 2018

Northern Ireland motorcycle racer Adam McLean hopes to continue to make an impact on the national and international road racing scene as part of the McAdoo Racing team in 2018.

McLean was awarded the Best Newcomer prize at the 2017 Isle of Man TT races.

