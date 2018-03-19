BBC Sport - St Ronan's see off St Mary's in 2018 MacRory Cup final

St Ronan's see off St Mary's in 2018 MacRory Cup final

St Ronan's College from Lurgan beat St Mary's Magherafelt by two points to win first MacRory Cup for the first time.

Both goals came from penalties with Oisin Smyth netting for St Ronan's and Daniel Bradley on target for holders St Mary's.

Report: St Ronan's beat St Mary's 1-09 to 1-07

