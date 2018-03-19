BBC Sport - North West 200: Michael Rutter looks to add to tally of 14 wins
Rutter still chasing NW200 victories
- From the section Northern Ireland
Michael Rutter tells BBC Sport NI's Andy Gray that he still has the hunger to add to his current tally of 14 North West 200 wins when he competes at the first international event of the season over the Triangle circuit in May.
Rutter bridged a five-year gap without a victory by winning one of the Supertwins races at last year's meeting.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired