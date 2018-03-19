BBC Sport - Lee Johnston targeting international road race wins in 2018
Johnston targeting international wins
- From the section Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland rider Lee Johnston hopes to achieve international road racing successes in 2018 as part of the official Honda Racing set-up.
The Fermanagh man was speaking to BBC Sport NI's Andy Gray at the launch of this year's North West 200 in Coleraine.
The North West practice and race period will take place from 15-19 May this year.
