MacRory Cup final: St Ronan's beat St Mary's 1-09 to 1-07

St Ronan's celebrate after their two-point win over St Mary's at Armagh

Lurgan school St Ronan's College have won the MacRory Cup for the first time by beating holders St Mary's of Magherafelt in a closely-fought final.

A stoppage-time free by Eoin McConville made sure of the historic triumph by 1-09 to 1-07 at the Athletic Grounds.

St Ronan's, boosted by an Oisin Smyth penalty, raced into an early four-point lead but St Mary's edged in front after Daniel Bradley netted a penalty.

Man of the match Rioghan Meehan landed three second-half points.

The MacLarnon Cup final between Holy Trinity of Cookstown and St Eunan's Letterkenny ended in a draw and they will replay on Friday night.

St Ronan's, formed in an amalgamation of three schools just three years ago, had a dream start to their first appearance in a MacRory final.

Conall Devlin was deemed guilty of a foot block when intercepting Eoin McConville's shot on goal in the first minute, and Smyth coolly converted the resulting penalty.

Smyth, of Armagh club Sarsfieds club, quickly added a point to give the Lurgan boys an early four-point advantage.

St Mary's recovered from their sluggish start, pegging back points through Liam Quinn and half-back Devlin.

The Magherafelt school were then awarded a 25th-minute penalty after Devlin was shoved in the back just as the St Mary's man was about to shoot on goal.

Bradley netted low to put St Mary's into a lead which was extended to two when Adam Connolly added a good point from play.

St Ronan's levelled when Eoin McConville landed two quick points but St Mark's held a slender 1-4 to 1-3 interval advantage thanks to a hoisted effort by Tiarnan McAteer.

Scores were exchanged in a tight second half before St Ronan's got their noses in front in the closing stages.