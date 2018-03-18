Red Hands manager Mickey Harte is pleased with Sunday's win over Mayo which ensures another season in Football League Division One.

Tyrone cruised a 2-14 to 0-8 victory over a shambolic Mayo side to secure Division One status with one game remaining.

Harte also provided an update on Hugh Pat McGeary after he was stretchered off with a leg injury in a match which saw a player from each team sent off.