All-Ireland Club Camogie: Slaughtneil's title defence delayed

Orlaith McGrath of Sarsfields and Slaughtneil&rsquo;s Aoife N&iacute; Chaiside will have to wait for the All-Ireland Camogie Club final to be rescheduled
Slaughtneil's defence of their All-Ireland Camogie Club title has been delayed by bad weather once again.

The Ulster and Derry champions were set to face Sarsfields of Galway at Croke Park in a repeat of last year's final.

The game was set to form a double-header with the Intermediate final between Athenry and Johnstownbridge.

Heavy snow in Dublin has forced the Camogie Association to postpone the fixtures because of concerns over the safety of supporters.

The Camogie Association say details of the re-arranged fixture dates and venue will be finalised and announced in due course.

It is the second time the finals have been cancelled due to bad weather.

The matches were originally due to take place on Sunday, 4 March but was postponed due to severe weather conditions.

