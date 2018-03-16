Michael Dunlop announces split from Hawk Racing team

Michael Dunlop won the Senior TT in 2017 in his first year at Suzuki after a mechanical failure forced him out of the lead during the Superbike race

Michael Dunlop has revealed that he has split from the Hawk Racing team with whom he has enjoyed considerable success in the Superbike class at the Isle of Man TT in recent years.

The 28-year-old has been linked with various teams in recent months but tested the BSB outfit's Buildbase Suzuki in Spain earlier this month.

The Ballymoney rider says he is now "considering his options".

He will run MD Racing-backed bikes in the Superstock and Supersport classes.

"I'd like to clarify my current position regarding the upcoming road racing season," said Dunlop in a statement on his MD Racing Facebook page.

"I will be contesting the Superstock and Supersport classes at the Isle of Man TT and other events on my own MD Racing machines.

"I have not renewed my contract with Hawk Racing however. I am currently considering my options for the Superbike class and will confirm my plans when something is sorted.

"I'd like to thank Stuart and Steve for their support over recent years where we have shared a lot of success together."

TT lap record holder

Dunlop holds the outright lap record at the Isle of Man TT and his success in the Senior race in 2017 took his tally of victories at the event to 15.

PTR recently announced they would prepare a Supersport Honda for Dunlop at the international road races.

Dunlop is currently fourth on the all-time solo winners' list around the 37.7-mile Mountain Course, 11 behind his late uncle, and record holder, Joey Dunlop.

On top of his Senior TT success, Dunlop also claimed a win in the Supersport class at the TT, as well as taking the chequered flag at the North West 200 in the same class.

To cap off an impressive year, Dunlop claimed a hat-trick at the Armoy Road Races, as well as winning the Senior Race at the Southern 100.