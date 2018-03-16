Slaughtneil camogs out to retain All-Ireland in repeat meeting with Sarsfields

Tina Hannon (second from right) began training with Slaughtneil camogs last April

Holders Slaughtneil will aim for a repeat triumph over Galway side Sarsfields in Sunday's All-Ireland Club camogie final at Croke Park.

Slaughtneil edged out Sarsfields 1-10 to 0-11 in last year's final and another tight contest is expected.

The Derry champions are boosted this year by the addition of Offaly star Tina Hannon, whose boyfriend is Slaughtneil footballer Patsy Bradley.

Hannon hit 10 points in Slaughtneil's narrow Ulster final win over Loughgiel.

Slaughtneil then needed extra-time to overcome Kilkenny club Thomastown 0-14 to 0-11 after extra-time in the All-Ireland semi-final.

With Hannon not part of last year's squad, she is unlikely to lack motivation but she insists that all squad members are determined to continue the team's winning run.

Tina Hannon has won junior and intermediate All-Ireland medals with her native Offaly

"There's that small window of opportunity, to keep trying to win," says the Offaly woman.

"We were training down in Abbotstown. (Former Kilkenny hurler) David Herity came over and spoke to us for a couple of minutes - he was obviously there training the Dublin camogie team.

"But coming from a Kilkenny hurling point of view, he said to be always keep trying to win.

"Why wouldn't you always want to keep winning? Nobody will get sick of it. You do it for everyone. You do it for yourself, for the person beside you and for everyone in the community as well."

Hannon impressed by 'sense of community'

After meeting Bradley in Australia, Hannon began to spend a lot of time in the south Derry hamlet and was immediately struck by the sense of unity within the community - underpinned by its emphasis on Irish language and culture.

"They seem to have a real sense of togetherness. The pitch is the hub of the community, where everyone goes.

"The kids either play football, hurling or camogie and I think that is shown in the appetite for battle they have when they go out on the pitch.

"It is even evident by the Irish saying on the front of the girls' jersey, Ní neart go cur le chéile (there is no strength without unity). We bring that to battle on the pitch."

Last year's campaign was driven by the desire to commemorate former manager Thomas Cassidy, the father of players Aoife, Bróna and Éilís Ní Chaiside, who was renowned as being Mr Hurling and Camogie in Slaughtneil.

Still a selector, Thomas had brought in Antrim hurling stalwart Dominic McKinley as joint-manager before losing his lengthy battle with cancer just days before the 2016 Ulster Final.

Slaughtneil's resolve has remained strong this season as evidenced by coming through tights spots against their old rivals Loughgiel and Thomastown.

Sarsfields also won't lack motivation after their defeat 12 months ago but the Galway women will know full well that Slaughtneil won't make it easy for them.