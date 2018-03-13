BBC Sport - Winter Paralympics: 'That was not a flawless run' says Kelly Gallagher
'That was not a flawless run' - Gallagher
- From the section Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland's Kelly Gallagher is staying positive about her remaining races at the Winter Paralympics despite finishing seventh in Tuesday's Super Combined in Pyeongchang.
"If you want to be up at the medals you need to be doing pretty flawless runs and that was not a flawless run," said the 2014 super G gold medallist.
"We probably deserved the time we got but we're working hard with two more races to go and we'll try our best."
Gallagher and her guide Gary Smith finished eighth in the women's super G on Sunday.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired