Northern Ireland's Kelly Gallagher is staying positive about her remaining races at the Winter Paralympics despite finishing seventh in Tuesday's Super Combined in Pyeongchang.

"If you want to be up at the medals you need to be doing pretty flawless runs and that was not a flawless run," said the 2014 super G gold medallist.

"We probably deserved the time we got but we're working hard with two more races to go and we'll try our best."

Gallagher and her guide Gary Smith finished eighth in the women's super G on Sunday.