BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Rampant Crusaders ease past Glenavon

Rampant Crusaders ease past Glenavon

Jordan Owens scores a hat-trick and Gavin Whyte is on target twice as Crusaders trounce Glenavon 6-1 at Mourneview Park to move five points clear at the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Paul Heatley was the other scorer for Stephen Baxter's side, with all six goals coming after Mark Sykes had given the hosts the lead.

Rampant Crusaders ease past Glenavon

