BBC Sport - Challenge Cup highlights: Giants overcome Devils in Cardiff decider

Highlights: Giants overcome Devils in Cardiff decider

Belfast Giants win the Challenge Cup for the first time since 2009 thanks to a 6-3 victory over holders Cardiff Devils in Wales.

Jonathan Ferland hit a double for the Giants while Brandon Benedict, David Rutherford, Matt Towe and Darcy Murphy also netted in a deserved success.

Layne Ulmer, Gleason Fournier and Jake Morissette were on target for the the Elite League leaders.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Giants overcome Devils in Cardiff decider

Video

Highlights: Germany women 2-2 England women

Video

GB's Pozzi pips Eaton to win gold in photo finish

Video

'Taking one for the team!' - basketballer crashes into cameraman

Video

Cram & Coe pay tribute to Sir Roger Bannister

Video

Highlights: Mo Farah wins inaugural Big Half

Video

White scores fine second goal for England

Video

Man City performance was so good - Guardiola

Video

Fast-finishing Oskan-Clarke grabs 800m bronze

Video

GB promoted to bronze, then disqualified, then get medal back

Video

Highlights: GB's Turvey second as Abt wins Mexican EPrix

Video

'I'm on minus three goals, I'm trying to get to zero' - Dunk

Video

'Jaded' Arsenal struggled to recover - Wenger

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired