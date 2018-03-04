BBC Sport - Challenge Cup highlights: Giants overcome Devils in Cardiff decider
Highlights: Giants overcome Devils in Cardiff decider
- From the section Northern Ireland
Belfast Giants win the Challenge Cup for the first time since 2009 thanks to a 6-3 victory over holders Cardiff Devils in Wales.
Jonathan Ferland hit a double for the Giants while Brandon Benedict, David Rutherford, Matt Towe and Darcy Murphy also netted in a deserved success.
Layne Ulmer, Gleason Fournier and Jake Morissette were on target for the the Elite League leaders.
