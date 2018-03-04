BBC Sport - World Cup Qualifier: Irish pair pleased with win over Dutch

Irish pair pleased with qualifier win over Dutch

Ireland captain William Porterfield and top-scorer Andrew Balbirnie are happy to start the World Cup Qualifier tournament with victory over the Netherlands.

Balbirnie hit 68 runs to help the Irish to a 93-run win in the Group A opener in Harare.

Ireland, who are chasing a fourth straight appearance in the World Cup, take on Papua New Guinea in their next game on Tuesday.

