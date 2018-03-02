BBC Sport - MMA fighter Rhys McKee prepares for world title bout in London
MMA fighter McKee prepares for world title bout
- From the section Northern Ireland
Rhys McKee speaks to BBC Sport NI ahead of his lightweight world title fight in London next Friday.
The Ballymena-born MMA star aims to capture the vacant BAMMA lightweight title by avenging his only loss against undefeated fighter Tim Burnett.
The 22-year-old has trained at Rodney Moore's IMMA Gym in Ballymena since he was 16, and his coach has big expectations for Rhys's upcoming bout and his future career.
