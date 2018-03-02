World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea had surgery before opening round

Jonathan Rea underwent surgery in Spain three weeks before the first round

Three-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea said he had surgery on a hand injury caused by a motocross crash before the opening round of this year's series.

The Northern Irishman, who suffered the injury in February, finished fifth and second in the two races at Philip Island in Australia.

Rea, 31, required six stitches to a finger but escaped tendon damage.

The surgery was carried out in Barcelona on 4 February.

Rea and his Kawasaki team chose not to mention the injury, but he later thanked surgeon Jordi Font on Instagram.

Rea spent 10 days allowing the wound to heal and made frequent visits to Clinica Mobile in between testing and the first race at Phillip Island.

The Isle of Man-based rider is third in the standings after round one with 31 points, 19 behind Ducati rider Marco Melandri.