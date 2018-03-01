Welsh Open Snooker: Northern Ireland's Mark Allen beaten in last 16

Allen allowed a winning position to slip in the deciding frame

Masters champion Mark Allen has been knocked out of the Welsh Open after losing his match against Gary Wilson.

The world number nine lost a close third round contest against Wilson in a tense deciding frame.

The Northern Irishman recovered from losing the opening frame to lead 2-1 and 3-2 but Wilson reeled off the final two frames to secure the win.

Allen recorded a break of 54 in the decider but Wilson countered with a 79 to clinch victory by 91 points to 54.

Wilson advances to the quarter-finals where he will play John Astley, who defeated Northern Ireland's Gerard Greene 4-3 in their third round match.