Tyrone boss Mickey Harte worried about Tiernan McCann fitness

Tiernan McCann is struggling to be fit for Tyrone's Ulster Senior Football Championship opener against Monaghan.

The Killyclogher wing-back suffered a fractured knee-cap in the one-point win over Kildare and has been ruled out of the remainder of the Allianz League.

However Tyrone manager Mickey Harte also has concerns about McCann's availability for championship season.

"It is a serious issue for us, it's looking like it will be a race for championship time," Harte said.

McCann, who is a Dublin-based pharmacist, has had to take time off work and is recuperating at home.

Harte, whose side is chasing a third Ulster SFC title-in-a-row, is hoping he can participate in a first round tie against Monaghan in Healy Park on 20 May.

"He is a really big player and a great attacking defender, if you like, and comfortable on the ball.

"The kind of game that we play we certainly miss someone like Tiernan.

"He won't see any more of the league and we just hope by the time the championship comes around he will have recovered enough, and have trained enough, to be ready for that,

"But that is to be decided at this stage."

The GAA have postponed this weekend's league programme due to the bad weather.

Tyrone are in relegation trouble and will now face Donegal, who are also in trouble with just two points from four games, on 10/11 March.

Harte believes his team will need two wins from their three remaining fixtures against Donegal, Mayo and Kerry to be sure of retaining Division One status.

"From early on people would have suggested if you had six points, you probably will survive. I'd still like to target that.

"In fact the way the table has gone now, four points could keep you up but it's walking on ice to do that.

"Really if you want to be in Division One next year, you probably need to be tracking down six points for yourself."