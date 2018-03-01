Weather wipes out GAA's football and hurling league programme

The Athletic Grounds in Armagh was covered by over a foot of snow on Thursday morning

The GAA's entire weekend programme of football and hurling league games has been postponed due to the bad weather.

The All-Ireland club camogie finals at Croke Park, which were due to feature Slaughtneil's senior final against Sarsfields, have also been cancelled.

Following severe weather warnings over the next few days, the GAA has moved the fifth round of football games to the weekend of 10 and 11 of March.

The hurling games will also take place on those dates.

Next weekend had been pencilled in as a rest weekend for the footballers but as a knock-on effect of the postponements, counties who earn promotion or reach the Division One final will now have to play four games in four successive weeks.

The only football game scheduled for 11 March was the Division Three game between Derry and Wexford, which is now likely to be shelved until 18 March.

The hurling league faces a knock-on delay for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals due to the weather postponements.

The fifth round of the hurling league has been moved on 10/11 March, with the quarter-finals on 17/18 March and the semi-finals to the weekend of 24/25 March.

The hurling league final will be played on Saturday 31 March - the same day as the Division Three and Four football finals.

Slaughtneil were aiming to become the first Ulster club to retain the All-Ireland camogie title but their match against the Galway champions will now be rearranged.

In a statement, the Camogie Association said a new date for the finals and the ticketing arrangements will be finalised and announced next week.