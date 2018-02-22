BBC Sport - Hurling loss can inspire Slaughtneil footballers in All-Ireland semi-final

Hurling loss can inspire Slaughtneil footballers

Slaughtneil assistant manager John Joe Kearney says their dual players have an increased incentive to win their All-Ireland club football semi-final.

The Ulster champions will face Cork's Nemo Rangers with a place in the All-Ireland showpiece on St Patrick's day at stake.

The Slaughtneil hurlers lost their semi-final against Na Piarsaigh earlier this month and Kearney said the disappointment of that defeat means the prize on offer on Saturday will spur them on.

