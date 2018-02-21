World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea targets fourth successive title

Media playback is not supported on this device Jonathan Rea is the only rider to win three consecutive titles

Triple World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea says he is aware that "everyone is gunning for my position" as he targets a fourth title in a row.

Rea, 31, will begin the defence of his crown at this weekend's opening round of the 2018 series at Phillip Island.

"I feel like I'm the guy they have to catch but it's that fear of not being there that motivates me," said Rea.

"Other riders will believe it's going to be their year and everyone wants that number one plate."

Another championship success would see the Northern Irishman equal Carl Fogarty's record of four World Superbike titles and it is a challenge he is looking forward to.

"It's a new season and everyone is reset to zero now but the target is always the same - that is to win," said the Kawasaki rider.

"It's like a dream I'm having right now and I don't want it to stop. I feel like it's my wave and I want to keep riding it as long as I can.

"I've made sure that I have left no stone unturned in my preparations over the winter - I've done so many race simulations in testing and I feel good on the bike.

"I feel like I'm riding the best I ever have, I'm with the best team and I'm on the best bike."

Jonathan Rea broke the 15-year-old record for the number of points scored in a season in 2017

As he prepares to try and add to his tally of five victories at the Australian circuit which traditionally hosts the season curtain-raiser, Rea's total of wins in the series stands at 54, five short of Fogarty's all-time benchmark.

The Isle of Man-based racer enjoyed double triumphs at Phillip Island in 2016 and 2017, having taken a win and a second place in his first year as part of the Kawasaki team in 2015.

"It's over 13 rounds so my aim is to try and stay injury free, try to come out on top in as many battles as I can, try to enjoy the racing and limit my mistakes.

"By the end of the year that will hopefully see us at least in contention for another championship and to be honest if it doesn't happen I'll be gutted, having won it for the past three years."

Rea won 16 of the 26 races staged last year and has been on the podium 112 times during a distinguished WSB career, but a number of riders will be out to end his domination this time round.

Rea's Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes, Ducati duo Chaz Davies and Marco Melandri, plus Pata Yamaha pair Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark, and Milwaukee Aprilia's Eugene Laverty should again provide stiff opposition.

New Red Bull Honda rider Leon Camier has impressed in testing, while Loris Baz and Jordi Torres are with new teams, riding BMW and MV Agusta machinery respectively.