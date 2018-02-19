Andrew Irwin ruled out of World Supersport opener with broken hand

Andrew Irwin finished 13 points behind Keith Farmer in the British Supersport series

Carrickfergus rider Andrew Irwin has been ruled out of the opening round of the World Supersport Championship after suffering a broken hand in testing.

Irwin, 22, is to undergo surgery for the injury at St. Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne but hopes to return to make his debut in the series next month.

"I am sorry to the whole team and all my sponsors. I will be back 100 per cent for Thailand," said Irwin.

Irwin crashed ahead of this weekend's first round at Phillip Island.

The next round of the championship at Chang will be held on 24-25 March.

CIA Honda have called in Australian Aiden Wagner as Irwin's replacement to race at his home round this weekend.

Irwin sustained a fracture of his 3rd metacarpal bone in a crash in testing, thereby delaying his maiden appearance for Simon Buckmaster's PTR CIA Landlord Insurance Honda team.

Last season, the County Antrim man impressed while riding for Gearlink Kawasaki in the British Supersport class, finishing second overall in the 2017 series behind fellow Northern Ireland rider Keith farmer.

He clinched a maiden win in the championship at the final round at Brands Hatch in October.